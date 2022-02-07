Insiders at MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) sold US$9.1m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MYR Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, William Koertner, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$69.13 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$90.17, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of William Koertner's holding.

Insiders in MYR Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at MYR Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at MYR Group. In total, Director William Koertner dumped US$3.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of MYR Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MYR Group insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MYR Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought MYR Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since MYR Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MYR Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

