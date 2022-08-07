Insiders at MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) sold US$36m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While it’s been a great week for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shareholders after stock gained 15%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$36m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MP Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, James Litinsky, for US$30m worth of shares, at about US$34.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$38.48. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.2% of James Litinsky's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$6.4m for 166.10k shares. But they sold 1.03m shares for US$36m. All up, insiders sold more shares in MP Materials than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MP Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

MP Materials Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at MP Materials. In total, two insiders bought US$1.6m worth of shares in that time. But we did see Chief Financial Officer Ryan Corbett sell shares worth US$216k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership Of MP Materials

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MP Materials insiders own about US$694m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MP Materials Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MP Materials. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of MP Materials.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

