Insiders at Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down US$47k

Insiders who bought US$423k worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 4.3% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$47k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Monro

The President Michael Broderick made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$301k worth of shares at a price of US$60.45 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$50.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Broderick.

Michael Broderick bought a total of 7.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$56.43. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MNRO Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Does Monro Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Monro shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Monro Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Monro insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Monro and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

