Insiders at Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) sold US$21m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Medical Properties Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Edward Aldag, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$21.21 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.81, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Edward Aldag's holding.

Insiders in Medical Properties Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MPW Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Medical Properties Trust insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$179m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Medical Properties Trust Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Medical Properties Trust insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Medical Properties Trust (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

