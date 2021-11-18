Insiders at MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) may have anticipated downturn, sold US$892k worth of stock despite low prices

Even though MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) has fallen by 10% over the past week , insiders who sold US$892k worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. The average selling price of US$5.15 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MediaCo Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Jeffrey Smulyan, for US$793k worth of shares, at about US$5.02 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$6.45, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Jeffrey Smulyan's holding.

MediaCo Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:MDIA Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that MediaCo Holding insiders own about US$3.5m worth of shares (which is 6.9% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The MediaCo Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MediaCo Holding shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of MediaCo Holding insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MediaCo Holding you should be aware of.

