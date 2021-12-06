Insiders at MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) sold US$7.7m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MDU Resources Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Thomas Everist, sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$33.70 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$28.12). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year MDU Resources Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MDU Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Does MDU Resources Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that MDU Resources Group insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MDU Resources Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no MDU Resources Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at MDU Resources Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MDU Resources Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

