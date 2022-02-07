Insiders at MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) sold US$1.0m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 14%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$1.0m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MBIA

The Independent Director, Richard Vaughan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$313k worth of shares at a price of US$11.87 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$15.40). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Richard Vaughan's holding.

MBIA insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MBI Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that MBIA insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$108m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The MBIA Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no MBIA insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the MBIA insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for MBIA and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

