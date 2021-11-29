Insiders at MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) may have anticipated downturn, sold US$6.7m worth of stock despite low prices

Despite the fact that MasTec, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTZ) value has dropped 3.2% in the last week insiders who sold US$6.7m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$89.96 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MasTec

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, Robert Apple, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$92.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$97.72. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 16% of Robert Apple's stake.

Insiders in MasTec didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MTZ Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of MasTec

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MasTec insiders own about US$1.6b worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The MasTec Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of MasTec insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that MasTec has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

