Insiders at Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) sold US$3.4m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Masonite International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP, Robert Lewis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$999k worth of shares at a price of US$116 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$97.93. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Masonite International shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DOOR Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Masonite International Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Masonite International. In total, Senior VP Robert Lewis dumped US$999k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Masonite International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Masonite International insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Masonite International Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Masonite International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Masonite International makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Masonite International and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

