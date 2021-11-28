Insiders at MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) sold US$2.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MarineMax Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Charles Oglesby, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$970k worth of shares at a price of US$38.78 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$54.83). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 66% of Charles Oglesby's holding.

Insiders in MarineMax didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HZO Insider Trading Volume November 28th 2021

Does MarineMax Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that MarineMax insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MarineMax Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by MarineMax insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

