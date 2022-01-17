Insiders at Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) sold US$9.8m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Marcus & Millichap Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Chairman, George Marcus, sold US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$34.24 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$48.86, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.6% of George Marcus's holding.

Insiders in Marcus & Millichap didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MMI Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Marcus & Millichap insiders own 37% of the company, worth about US$715m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Marcus & Millichap Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Marcus & Millichap shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Marcus & Millichap insider transactions don't fill us with confidence.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

