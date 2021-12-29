Insiders at Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) sold US$1.9m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lumen Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Stacey Goff, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$14.16 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$12.76). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Lumen Technologies shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LUMN Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

Lumen Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Lumen Technologies shares. Specifically, Executive VP Stacey Goff ditched US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Lumen Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lumen Technologies insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lumen Technologies Insiders?

An insider sold Lumen Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Lumen Technologies (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

