Insiders at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$20b

Insiders at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) sold US$262k worth of stock at an average price of US$109 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$748m after price dropped by 3.6% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Live Nation Entertainment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director James Kahan bought US$260k worth of shares at a price of US$100 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$90.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was James Kahan.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Live Nation Entertainment shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:LYV Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insiders At Live Nation Entertainment Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Live Nation Entertainment, over the last three months. Independent Director Jeffrey Hinson sold just US$50k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Live Nation Entertainment insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$465m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Live Nation Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Live Nation Entertainment that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

