Insiders at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) sold US$1.7m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Corporate VP, Esam Elashmawi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$744k worth of shares at a price of US$54.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$64.46). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Esam Elashmawi's holding.

Insiders in Lattice Semiconductor didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LSCC Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

Lattice Semiconductor Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lattice Semiconductor. In total, Corporate VP Byron Milstead sold US$472k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lattice Semiconductor insiders own about US$102m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lattice Semiconductor Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Lattice Semiconductor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Lattice Semiconductor makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lattice Semiconductor. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lattice Semiconductor you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

