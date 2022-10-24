Insiders at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) sold US$865k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kimberly-Clark

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Douglas Cunningham, for US$581k worth of shares, at about US$137 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$114). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$275k for 2.03k shares. On the other hand they divested 6.31k shares, for US$865k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Kimberly-Clark shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.2% of Kimberly-Clark shares, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kimberly-Clark Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kimberly-Clark shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Kimberly-Clark insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kimberly-Clark you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

