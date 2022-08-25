Insiders at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) snagged a bargain: a US$5.2m profit on a US$6.9m buy

Insiders who bought Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 9.0% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$6.9m is now worth US$12m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Iovance Biotherapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Wayne Rothbaum bought US$6.6m worth of shares at a price of US$6.77 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$11.64. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:IOVA Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Iovance Biotherapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Iovance Biotherapeutics. Overall, five insiders shelled out US$6.9m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders own about US$100m worth of shares (which is 5.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Iovance Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Iovance Biotherapeutics. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Iovance Biotherapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

