Insiders at Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) sold US$5.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inari Medical

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Hykes, sold US$929k worth of shares at a price of US$104 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$92.76). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Inari Medical didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NARI Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Insiders at Inari Medical Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Inari Medical shares. In total, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Hykes dumped US$790k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Inari Medical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Inari Medical insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$884m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Inari Medical Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Inari Medical shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Inari Medical is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

