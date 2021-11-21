Insiders at Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) sold US$3.7m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ichor Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Thomas Rohrs, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$43.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$49.20. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 72% of Thomas Rohrs's holding.

Ichor Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ICHR Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Ichor Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Ichor Holdings insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$9.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ichor Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ichor Holdings shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Ichor Holdings are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ichor Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

