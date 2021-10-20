Insiders at Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) sold US$1.1m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hub Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Information Officer, Vava Dimond, sold US$843k worth of shares at a price of US$60.35 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$73.31. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Vava Dimond's holding.

In the last year Hub Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HUBG Insider Trading Volume October 20th 2021

I will like Hub Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Hub Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Hub Group insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$134m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Hub Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hub Group shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Hub Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Hub Group.

But note: Hub Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

