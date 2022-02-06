Insiders at Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) made a tidy sum after selling stock currently priced at US$7.80 at a price of US$10.75

Last week, Harrow Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HROW) stock jumped 13%, but insiders who sold US$108k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$10.75, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harrow Health

The Director, Richard Lindstrom, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$10.75 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$7.80. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Richard Lindstrom.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 9.9% of Harrow Health shares, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harrow Health Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Harrow Health insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Harrow Health insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Harrow Health and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

