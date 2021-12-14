Insiders at H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) sold US$997k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At H.B. Fuller

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, James Owens, sold US$633k worth of shares at a price of US$64.20 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$77.87). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.5% of James Owens's holding.

H.B. Fuller insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FUL Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of H.B. Fuller

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of H.B. Fuller shares, worth about US$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At H.B. Fuller Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded H.B. Fuller shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by H.B. Fuller insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for H.B. Fuller you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

