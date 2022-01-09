Insiders at First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) sold US$3.8m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 8.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$3.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

First Financial Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Thomas O'Brien, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$25.42 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$26.50). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 42% of Thomas O'Brien's holding.

In the last year First Financial Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Financial Bancorp insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The First Financial Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no First Financial Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of First Financial Bancorp insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for First Financial Bancorp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

