Insiders at FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) may have anticipated downturn, sold US$103m worth of stock despite low prices

FB Financial Corporation's (NYSE:FBK) value has fallen 3.1% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$103m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. The average selling price of US$40.87 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

FB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chairman of the Board, James Ayers, sold US$102m worth of shares at a price of US$40.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$45.33, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 18% of James Ayers's stake.

In the last year FB Financial insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FBK Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

I will like FB Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does FB Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. FB Financial insiders own about US$539m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FB Financial Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded FB Financial shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the FB Financial insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - FB Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: FB Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.