Insiders at EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) sold US$2.6m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

EverQuote Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Chairman David Blundin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$925k worth of shares at a price of US$19.46 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.79 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 52.06k shares worth US$1.0m. But insiders sold 63.03k shares worth US$2.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of EverQuote shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:EVER Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2021

Insiders at EverQuote Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at EverQuote. In total, three insiders bought US$971k worth of shares in that time. But we did see insider selling worth US$30k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. EverQuote insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The EverQuote Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by EverQuote insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with EverQuote and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

