Insiders at EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) sold US$1.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EnerSys

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, David Shaffer, sold US$725k worth of shares at a price of US$85.25 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$73.00). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

EnerSys insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ENS Insider Trading Volume February 5th 2022

Insiders at EnerSys Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at EnerSys. Specifically, President of Motive Power Global Shawn O'Connell ditched US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of EnerSys

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. EnerSys insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The EnerSys Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since EnerSys is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for EnerSys you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

