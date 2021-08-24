Insiders at Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) sold US$5.8m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cree Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Clyde Hosein, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$125 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$86.59. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cree shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Cree

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Cree insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cree Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cree shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Cree insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cree has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

