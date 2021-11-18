Insiders at CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) sold US$3.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CPS Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Grant Bennett, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$15.08 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.71). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in CPS Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:CPSH Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Does CPS Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 22% of CPS Technologies shares, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CPS Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CPS Technologies shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at CPS Technologies in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with CPS Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

