Insiders at CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) may have anticipated downturn, sold US$16m worth of stock despite low prices

CONMED Corporation's (NYSE:CNMD) value has fallen 3.4% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$16m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$131 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CONMED

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, Curt Hartman, for US$5.6m worth of shares, at about US$132 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$152, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 39% of Curt Hartman's stake.

In the last year CONMED insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNMD Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insiders at CONMED Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of CONMED shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of CONMED

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CONMED insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CONMED Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought CONMED stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, CONMED makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CONMED you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

