Insiders at Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) sold US$20m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Confluent

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Gurley, for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$86.43 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$25.45. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Confluent insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Confluent better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders At Confluent Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Confluent insider selling. Chief Accounting Officer Ying Liu divested only US$13k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Confluent Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Confluent insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Confluent Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Confluent insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Confluent has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

Of course Confluent may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

