Insiders at Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$681m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$59k worth of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock at an average price of US$16.80 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$66m after the stock price dropped 8.8% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coherus BioSciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, McDavid Stilwell, sold US$59k worth of shares at a price of US$16.80 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.76). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. McDavid Stilwell was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Coherus BioSciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Coherus BioSciences insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coherus BioSciences Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Coherus BioSciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Coherus BioSciences in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Coherus BioSciences (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Coherus BioSciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.