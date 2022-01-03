Insiders at Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) sold US$945k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

A number of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coda Octopus Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Niels Sondergaard, for US$492k worth of shares, at about US$9.05 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$8.00. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Coda Octopus Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CODA Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership of Coda Octopus Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Coda Octopus Group insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about US$41m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coda Octopus Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Coda Octopus Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Coda Octopus Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Coda Octopus Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

