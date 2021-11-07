Insiders at Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) sold US$620k worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

Despite a 18% gain in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNK) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$620k worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cinemark Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Cinemark International LLC, Valmir Fernandes, sold US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$24.98 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$22.11. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Cinemark Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CNK Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cinemark Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cinemark Holdings insiders own about US$303m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cinemark Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cinemark Holdings shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Cinemark Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cinemark Holdings (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

