Insiders at Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) sold US$30m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Century Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & Co-CEO, Dale Francescon, sold US$7.2m worth of shares at a price of US$73.10 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$63.15. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Century Communities insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CCS Insider Trading Volume January 29th 2022

Insider Ownership of Century Communities

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Century Communities insiders own 9.8% of the company, currently worth about US$208m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Century Communities Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Century Communities shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Century Communities insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Century Communities. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Century Communities you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

