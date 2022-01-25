Insiders at Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Casey's General Stores Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Julia Jackowski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$193 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$189. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Casey's General Stores insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CASY Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Does Casey's General Stores Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Casey's General Stores insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Casey's General Stores Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Casey's General Stores insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Casey's General Stores. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Casey's General Stores and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

