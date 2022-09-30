Insiders at Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down US$8.2k

Insiders who bought US$99k worth of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 6.3% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$8.2k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bruker

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Frank Laukien for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$57.64 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$52.84. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Frank Laukien was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year.

Does Bruker Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bruker insiders own 33% of the company, currently worth about US$2.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bruker Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bruker shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Bruker insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bruker. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bruker has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

