Insiders at Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) sold US$505k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

A number of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, Joel Rathbun, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$464k worth of shares at a price of US$53.05 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$56.16). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Joel Rathbun's holding.

In the last year Avient insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AVNT Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.0% of Avient shares, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avient Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Avient insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Avient insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Avient.

