Insiders at Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down US$52k

Insiders who bought US$92k worth of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 16% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$52k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Applied UV Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Max Munn bought US$50k worth of shares at a price of US$5.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.97). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Max Munn.

Max Munn bought 20.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.58. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:AUVI Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Applied UV is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Applied UV

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Applied UV insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$11m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Applied UV Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Applied UV insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Applied UV insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Applied UV has 5 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course Applied UV may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.