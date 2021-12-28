Insiders at Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) sold US$89m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While it’s been a great week for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) shareholders after stock gained 13%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$89m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Amplitude Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Spenser Skates, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$29m worth of shares at a price of US$52.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$58.15. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 96% of Spenser Skates's holding.

Amplitude insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AMPL Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insiders at Amplitude Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Amplitude. In total, insiders sold US$44m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Amplitude insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$896m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Amplitude Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Amplitude (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

