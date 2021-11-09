Insiders at Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) sold US$6.8m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Americold Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Fred Boehler, for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$37.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$29.21. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Americold Realty Trust shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:COLD Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Does Americold Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Americold Realty Trust insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Americold Realty Trust Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Americold Realty Trust shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Americold Realty Trust insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Americold Realty Trust. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Americold Realty Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

