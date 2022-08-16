Insiders at American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) sold US$1.3m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.5%, they shouldn't let their guards down. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$1.3m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

American Electric Power Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Joseph Buonaiuto, for US$498k worth of shares, at about US$95.75 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$105). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Joseph Buonaiuto's holding.

Insiders in American Electric Power Company didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:AEP Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Does American Electric Power Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Electric Power Company insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 0.06% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The American Electric Power Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no American Electric Power Company insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by American Electric Power Company insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Electric Power Company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for American Electric Power Company (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

