Insiders at Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down US$119k

Insiders who bought US$372k worth of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$119k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Allbirds Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Timothy Brown for US$243k worth of shares, at about US$4.86 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$372k for 75.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 15.14k shares, for US$60k. In total, Allbirds insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:BIRD Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2022

Insiders At Allbirds Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Allbirds. In total, insiders dumped US$60k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Allbirds

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Allbirds insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 8.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allbirds Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Allbirds stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Allbirds and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

