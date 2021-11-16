Insiders at Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$2.2b

By selling US$322k worth of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock at an average sell price of US$52.21 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$253m over the past week after the stock price dropped 10%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Darrin Miles, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$192k worth of shares at a price of US$55.41 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$40.58). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Darrin Miles was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Darrin Miles ditched 6.16k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$52.21. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AGIO Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

I will like Agios Pharmaceuticals better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Agios Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Agios Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Agios Pharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Agios Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.