Insiders at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) sold US$2.8m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abbott Laboratories

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Roger Bird, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$122 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$128). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of Roger Bird's holding.

In total, Abbott Laboratories insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ABT Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of Abbott Laboratories

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Abbott Laboratories Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Abbott Laboratories shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Abbott Laboratories insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Abbott Laboratories that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

