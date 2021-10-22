Insiders at A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) sold US$6.1m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At A. O. Smith

The insider, Paul Jones, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$52.68 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$66.73). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Paul Jones's holding.

Insiders in A. O. Smith didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AOS Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. A. O. Smith insiders own about US$81m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About A. O. Smith Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded A. O. Smith shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at A. O. Smith in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for A. O. Smith.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

