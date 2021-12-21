Insiders at 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) sold US$757k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 3M

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Denise Rutherford, for US$621k worth of shares, at about US$198 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$173. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year 3M insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MMM Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.04% of 3M shares, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 3M Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 3M shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at 3M in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 3M. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for 3M and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

