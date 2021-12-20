Insiders at 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) sold US$508k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

A number of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 1st Source

The Independent Director, Melody Birmingham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$251k worth of shares at a price of US$39.87 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 58% of Melody Birmingham's stake. Notably Melody Birmingham was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$374k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.80k shares for US$374k. But they sold 11.57k shares for US$508k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of 1st Source shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

1st Source Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at 1st Source. Specifically, Independent Director Daniel Fitzpatrick bought US$94k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. 1st Source insiders own about US$382m worth of shares (which is 32% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The 1st Source Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, 1st Source insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of 1st Source.

