Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Should Investors Be Concerned?

Insider sales are hitting two massive stocks in industrials and retail, as well as a small-cap chip stock. Across these names, insiders are sending bearish signals, but their severity differs meaningfully. For perhaps the most widely recognized name on this list, GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), two insiders recently drastically reduced their stakes.

Insider sales are drawing attention at three stocks across industrials, retail and semiconductors. GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) have all seen notable selling, but the signals vary widely in severity. GE Vernova stands out because two insiders recently cut their directly held stakes sharply after a major run in the stock.

GE Vernova Insider Sales Surface After Long Hiatus

GE Vernova has clearly been one of the industrial sector’s biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom. Shares delivered a total return of roughly 99% in 2025, and are hovering over a 50% return as of mid-June. The company has seen rabid demand for its natural gas turbines and electrification equipment, much of which is going toward data center demand. The company now expects its long-term backlog to hit a whopping $200 billion in 2027, one year earlier than past expectations. For reference, this would be more than four times its expected 2026 revenue of $45 billion.

However, insider sales have moved up recently. In fact, after not recording any insider sales since Q3 2025, MarketBeat has tracked $7.04 million in sales during Q2 2026. These sales come from noteworthy individuals, including Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Joseph Potvin and Victor Abate, CEO of GE Vernova’s Wind business. Neither sale came under 10b5-1 plans, indicating that they were discretionary in nature.

Furthermore, Potvin sold around 40% of his directly held shares, while Abate sold around 72%. However, it is possible these insiders have larger positions through unexercised options. Given the size and timing of these sales, they are a solidly bearish signal for GE Vernova, but don’t take away from the extremely strong demand the firm is seeing.

Key TJX Executives Sell Amid Strong Run-Up

TJX Companies has been another strong performer, putting up a return of nearly 29% in 2025 and having gains near 9% in 2026. The company posted a strong sales beat in its latest quarter as consumers recognized the value of off-price retailers amid economic headwinds. Notably, sales growth of 9% year over year was TJX Companies’ fastest growth rate since early 2024. The company went on to increase its full-year guidance across sales, margins, and earnings per share.

However, insider sales have also taken a significant step up in Q2 2026, coming in at $21 million. That is more than five times higher than the $4.83 million of sales seen in Q1, while sales were just $122,000 a year ago. Additionally, like GE Vernova, it appears all these Q2 sales were discretionary, with none coming under 10b5-1 plans. Sales were also spread among four insiders, including CEO Ernie Herman, Chief Financial Officer John Kilnger, and Executive Board Chairman Carol Meyrowitz. Notably, Herman sold around 11% of his directly held shares, while Meyrowitz sold around 21%. Those are fairly significant sales, although these two still maintain large positions in the company.

Overall, these moves are moderately bearish for TJX Companies, although the firm’s strong underlying results are difficult to ignore.

Top Impinj Investor Dumps Stock Following Earnings Surge

Impinj is a lesser-known but interesting semiconductor stock. The company has a significant presence in radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. Use cases for this technology include tracking inventory and helping to prevent theft at retail stores. After putting up an approximately 20% gain in 2025, shares are down around 25% in 2026.

The stock saw a big-time up move after its latest earnings report, rising more than 20% in one day. This came as Impinj posted strong beats on both the top and bottom lines. Importantly, Impinj’s endpoint integrated circuit bookings (chips placed on items) hit a record during the quarter. The company also noted new data showing that it gained 1,700 basis points of share in the RAIN RFID market in 2025.

However, in the weeks after this report, insider Sylebra Capital LLC sold $37 million worth of shares. In total, Sylebra sold around 32% of its shares during that period. At the same time, Sylebra has been consistently selling shares over the past few years. Given that the company operates an investment fund, it is likely winding down a long-held position in Impinj. This makes it difficult to assess its sentiment, although Sylebra clearly views the surge in shares as an opportunity to sell. These sales are slightly bearish for Impinj when balancing their size versus Sylebra’s long track record of selling.

Insider Selling Looks Cautious, Not Necessarily Alarming

Across the three stocks, GE Vernova’s insider selling looks like the clearest bearish signal because two executives sold large percentages of their directly held stakes. TJX Companies’ sales also deserve attention, given the number of senior leaders involved, but the company’s strong results and raised guidance soften the concern. Impinj’s case is more mixed, as Sylebra Capital has been reducing its stake for years.

Overall, insider selling adds a cautionary note to GE Vernova, TJX Companies and Impinj, but it does not outweigh the underlying business momentum on its own. GE Vernova’s sales look the most bearish, TJX Companies’ sales appear moderately bearish and Impinj’s selling looks more nuanced.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.