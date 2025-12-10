Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why

Insider selling often triggers investor anxiety—but context matters. Recent sales at Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR), and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) show that not all insider activity carries the same implications. Below, we’ll break down the sales linked to each of these stocks and evaluate whether they should lead to concern among investors.

BROS Co-Founder Continues Trend of Cashing Out

In late November, Dutch Bros saw approximately $190 million worth of insider selling. Around $136 million of these sales came from co-founder and Executive Chairman Travis Boersma. While a sale of that size by a founding insider may raise red flags, the circumstances suggest otherwise.

First off, all of Boersma’s sales came through a predetermined 105b-1 plan. The nature of these predetermined sales makes it difficult for Boersma to trade Dutch Bros stock based on material non-public information.

Thus, these sales don’t provide a strong bearish indicator. Additionally, throughout 2025, Boersma has been routinely selling Dutch Bros shares.

He sold $145 million in February, $170 million in May, and $165 million in August. His recent sales align with this ongoing trend.

The same is true for DM Individual Aggregator, LLC, which sold $53 million worth of shares in November. Overall, it appears likely that these two sellers are simply looking to gain liquidity over time by selling their large stakes in Dutch Bros. Thus, Dutch Bros' recent sales don’t provide much of a bearish signal.

MPWR: Insider Selling Ramps Up in November

Next up is Monolithic Power Systems, a chip stock that has soared around 67% in 2025. However, recent insider sales may warrant a closer look.

Since the beginning of November, the company has recorded around $59 million worth of insider sales. Around $53 million of this, or 90%, came through non-10b5-1 plan sales, meaning that the vast majority of Monolithic’s recent sales were discretionary.

This wave of selling involved several senior figures:

Maurice Sciammas , EVP of Worldwide Sales, sold $34 million

, EVP of Worldwide Sales, sold Saria Tseng , EVP of Corporate Marketing, sold $18 million

, EVP of Corporate Marketing, sold Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold about $175,000

Neither Sciammas nor Tseng had made such large discretionary sales earlier in the year, making the timing more notable.

Given the dramatic gains that Monolithic has achieved throughout 2025, the company’s recent insider selling looks like a moderately bearish indicator. This is further substantiated by the fact that the company’s insider sales over just one month account for around 39% of its total sales in 2025.

PLTR Sees Millions in Sales From Three Top Insiders

Last up is Palantir, the $432 billion defense stock up 140% in 2025. From Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, insiders sold Palantir shares worth around $163 million. Notably, around $153 million, or 94% of these sales, were not through 105b-1 plans.

Applying the same logic from Monolithic, this makes them much more likely to provide a bearish indicator. These sales were concentrated among top leadership:

CEO Alex Karp sold $66 million

sold Co-founder Stephen Cohen sold $57 million

sold CTO Shyam Sankar sold $28 million

Karp and Cohen have both been making routine discretionary sales throughout 2025. For Sankar, this was the first large discretionary sale since May, which adds a layer of scrutiny.

While this surge of sales over a five-day window made up nearly 18% of Palantir’s 2024 insider selling, it doesn’t appear dramatically out of line given the stock's trajectory.

Insider Sales: More Than Meets the Eye

This analysis shows how insider sales can have significantly different meanings, depending on their context. Dutch Bros' sales were the highest at $190 million, but they also appear to have the least bearish implications for the stock.

Investors should evaluate insider sales not just by the dollar figure, but by timing, structure, and individual history—each of which can paint a different picture.

