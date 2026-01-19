Insiders Are Selling These 3 High-Flying Stocks

Some of the market’s most volatile stocks have seen significant insider selling recently. This includes notable names across rare earth metals, nuclear energy, and aerospace industries. While insider selling is often labeled a bearish signal, each trade must be examined to determine its true meaning. Let’s dive into MP Materials (NYSE: MP), Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), and Redwire (NYSE: RDW) and assess their recent insider activity.

MP Insiders Drop +$40 Million Worth of Shares in 2 Months

First up is MP Materials, the rare earth metals heavyweight that soared 224% in 2025. However, since the beginning of December 2025, the firm has seen nearly $46 million worth of insider selling.

This selling stands out, representing more than 40% of the stock’s total insider selling since the beginning of 2025.

It also comes from two of the most important people at the company, CEO James H. Litinsky and CFO Ryan Corbett.

Still, around $19 million in sales occurred under predetermined 10b5-1 plans. This greatly limits their near-term bearish implications, as insiders must set up these sales well in advance of their execution.

The remaining $26 million in sales is more concerning. Corbett and Litinsky made these sales between $60 and $63 per share. With MP Materials now trading close to $69 per share, the stock’s recent insider selling provides a moderately bearish signal.

Insider Selling Soars at OKLO as the Year Turns

Next up is aspiring nuclear energy provider Oklo. After rising more than 100% in 2024, the stock surged 238% in 2025. Since the beginning of December 2025, the stock has seen a whopping $136 million worth of insider selling.

Almost all of these sales came from the firm’s top leader, CEO Jacob Dewitte, with CFO Richard Craig Bealmear also making some notable sales.

Despite Dewitte’s position, his sales are actually the least worrisome of the bunch. All of them came under a 10b5-1 plan. As Dewitte is an owner of more than 10% of Oklo, he is likely seeking liquidity from his long-time investment.

Overall, just $6.3 million of these recent sales were not made under a 10b5-1 plan.

Notably, insiders made these sales between $77 and $88, significantly below the stock’s current price of $95. While these sales are still a bearish signal for Oklo, it's far less so than the numbers would initially imply.

RDW Insider Cashes in After Monstrous 2025

Last up is Redwire. The aerospace company absolutely skyrocketed in 2025, delivering a total return of more than 470%. While Redwire did not see any insider selling in December 2025, sales have climbed massively in January 2026.

Overall, the company has seen $252 million worth of sales in the first several weeks of the year. These sales represent over 72% of the stock’s total insider selling since the beginning of 2025. Furthermore, no sales occurred under a predetermined 10b5-1 plan, which gives them significant bearish implications.

The seller in question is AE Red Holdings, a holding company operated by AE Industrial Partners. AE manages private equity funds that specialize in national security, aerospace, and industrial services investing.

Seeing a large and presumably high-insight investor dump Redwire shares is not a great sign. AE made these sales between $10 and $11 per share, solidly below the stock’s current price near $12. Still, AE remains a more than 10% owner in Redwire, providing some evidence of continued conviction in the name.

Redwire’s Red Flag: Insider Selling

The insider sales from Redwire are clearly the most worrisome in this group. While MP and Oklo are flashing meaningful bearish signals, those signals on their own are not cause for alarm.

Investors should note that signals given by insider trading data are just that: signals. They should not be taken in isolation and are most valuable when used in concert with other indicators.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.