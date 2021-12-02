Insiders are probably glad they sold their shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) after 6.2% drop

Over the past year, insiders sold US$128k worth of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) stock at an average price of US$47.16 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$2.5b over the past week after the stock price dropped 6.2%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Nancy Schlichting, sold US$128k worth of shares at a price of US$47.16 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$43.72. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Nancy Schlichting was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WBA Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

Walgreens Boots Alliance Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares. Specifically, Independent Director Nancy Schlichting ditched US$128k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Walgreens Boots Alliance Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$193m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Walgreens Boots Alliance Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Walgreens Boots Alliance is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Walgreens Boots Alliance. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Walgreens Boots Alliance and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

